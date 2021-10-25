JPs stage Vax Day

Senior lay magistrate of St Andrew Lorraine Ross Clunie (left) talks with Constable Monique Anderson as she receives her COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Kathy-Ann Wilson Bryan at a 'Vax Day' held by the justices of the peace at Half-Way-Tree Police Station last Thursday.

