JPS to covert 25,000 street lights to LEDs in 2020

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says for 2020 it will be converting 25,000 street lights to light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.

“The upgraded LED street lights are more energy efficient and provide better lighting than the traditional lights, which are being replaced. The smart controllers also enable remote control and monitoring, so that repairs are more efficiently managed,” the light and power company said.

In 2019, the company converted 65,000 street lights to LEDs, steadily progressing towards its target to covert 105,000 street lights across the island to LED lamps. The project is slated to be completed in 2021.

“Once complete, the smart LED street light project will position Jamaica among a growing number of countries internationally, which are installing LED lights, not only citywide, but also across their countries,” JPS said.