JPS to covert 25,000 street lights to LEDs in 2020

JPS to covert 25,000 street lights to LEDs in 2020Wednesday, January 01, 2020
|
The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says for 2020 it will be converting 25,000 street lights to light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.
“The upgraded LED street lights are more energy efficient and provide better lighting than the traditional lights, which are being replaced. The smart controllers also enable remote control and monitoring, so that repairs are more efficiently managed,” the light and power company said.
In 2019, the company converted 65,000 street lights to LEDs, steadily progressing towards its target to covert 105,000 street lights across the island to LED lamps. The project is slated to be completed in 2021.
“Once complete, the smart LED street light project will position Jamaica among a growing number of countries internationally, which are installing LED lights, not only citywide, but also across their countries,” JPS said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy