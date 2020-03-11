JPS to invest more than US$100 million to modernise grids

JPS to invest more than US$100 million to modernise gridsWednesday, March 11, 2020
|
The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) will be investing more
than US$100 million towards the modernisation of the nation’s electricity grid,
within the next five years.
This was stated by President and Chief Executive Officer of JPS, Emanuel DaRosa, at the recent Energy Climate Partnership of Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.
He pointed out that to expedite the modernisation of the grid, the company has installed smart switches, trip savers, fault indicators and automated several of its systems.
“At the core of the smart grid is the smart meter and at this point, half of our customers in Jamaica have smart meters, so we can do several things we could not do before,” DaRosa said.
He added that as the company continues to modernise its activities, it is moving towards notifying customers via a text message of power outages and restoration.
“There is a tremendous amount of investment and modernisation going on in the Jamaican energy field and there is far more to come,” he said.
Energy globally is moving in three directions – affordability, sustainability and reliability – so we are putting much greater focus on these areas. We’re looking at microgrid opportunities, the automation of our transmission and distribution networks for self-healing capacity and energy storage,” DaRosa noted.
He argued that the field of energy is changing rapidly, so the JPS is supportive of the new policies set out by the Government, such as Vision 2030 and the electric vehicle policy.
“We’re the national electricity supplier and we play an important role in the development of Jamaica, so we’re doing a lot of things to support both policies,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy