JSE to continue conference H

Despite the pandemic and gathering limits, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is promising a more significant and even better 17th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference.

The three-day event, which kicks off on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and goes up to Thursday, January 27, 2022, will see Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivering the keynote address, which is highly anticipated. Conference planners say the prime minister will deliver a not-to-be-missed pivotal speech.

Holness will be speaking on the topic 'Private/Public Partnerships the Key to Caribbean Recovery and Growth Post-COVID', at the conference's opening ceremony on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The JSE's annual conference kick-starts the financial and calendar year for many. It's premier capital markets and investors forum, where brilliant minds, enlightened with experience and successes, candidly reveal strategies and prospects for sound growth and wealth building.

Next month's discussion at the three-day conference will centre around shaping the planning and decision-making of businesses, bureaucrats and stakeholders across the region and amongst international partners.

The JSE's annual conference is a forum where leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and philanthropists connect, pinpoint and cut deals that keep them at the top. It is an organic space for professionals, a springboard for professional enhancement and to make swift strides in careers.

To register, visit https://iteneri.com/conference2022/event/jse-conference-2022/show. The conference website is located at https://www.jseregionalconference.com/