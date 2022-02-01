JSE to relaunch Loyalty Rewards Programme for equity investors

THE Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is set to relaunch its Loyalty Rewards Programme for equity investors to earn rewards for purchases at the participating listed companies. The relaunch is set for March and comes with changes to the programme, which was first launched in 2017 with bigger and better give-aways this time around.

The revised loyalty programme is a point-based rewards programme in which all individual investors in any company listed on the JSE with an active account, automatically qualify for membership and are pre-enrolled in the programme.

When contacted about details of the revised loyalty programme JSE Managing Director Marlene Street Forrest responded, “the matter of the relaunch is some time away in March of this year so we would rather not comment on this at this point.”

The Jamaica Observer managed to glean some details about how the programme will work.

Members can earn points from purchases/payments of $200 or more (excluding tax) at any of the participating merchants by simply having the cashier/customer service representative swipe your rewards card or enter your mobile number to have your points registered. Once you have reached the minimum of 25,000 points within the reward cycle (fixed four month cycles), a voucher with your dollar value to that date will be prepared and mailed to you. Reward Vouchers can be redeemed at any of the participating merchant locations for goods/services up to the value of the voucher.

Enrollment account can be activated by either using an investors' mobile number, as stated on their profile held at the JSE or by swiping their JSE Loyalty membership card at participating merchants.

To get your membership card or update your mobile number, investors are asked to contact the JSE loyalty center at 1-888-429-5757.