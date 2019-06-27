JTA elects Jasford Gabriel president elect designate
The Jamaica Teachers' Association announced yesterday that Jasford Gabriel, principal of Manchester High School in Mandeville, Manchester, is president elect designate for the 2019/2020 academic year.
It means that he will be president elect next year (2019-2020) and will assume the presidency for 2020-2021.
Gabriel went up against Lasonja Harrison, interim principal of St Faith's Primary in St Catherine, and Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary in St Andrew.
The JTA reported that a total of 12,044 votes were cast in the elections which were held from June 17-21.
The results were are follows:
Jasford Gabriel: 6,500 votes
Lasonja Harrison 1,582 votes
Winston Smith 3,209 votes
“Gabriel, having secured the highest number of votes in the preliminary count, is hereby declared president elect designate,” the JTA said.
He will be formally introduced at the opening of the JTA's annual conference, scheduled for the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa, Montego Bay on Monday, August 19.
