JTA to push for social worker in every school

WITH 86 per cent of educators in a recent survey agreeing that “teaching is more demanding” since the resumption of full school as the pandemic wears on, president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Winston Smith is pledging the body's support for an online petition calling for a social worker in every school.

The top 10 responses to the JTA's survey, which featured all parishes, saw respondents overwhelmingly pointing to: classroom control being harder; depreciated social skills; and students being unsettled. They also stressed the need for students to be resocialised to school life, while expressing concern for their personal safety.

The appeal for social workers in schools, which was posted on the Jamaica House Petition portal in March and which closes on April 24, has only garnered two or 0.01 per cent of the needed 15,000 signatures required for it to get the attention of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer on Friday, Smith — who said he had until then been unaware of the presence of the petition — said the JTA has been making a similar call for several years now. Noting that effort has fallen on deaf ears, the JTA president said he would be rallying the membership to throw its weight behind the petition, especially given the findings of the survey.

“This I would consider to be a welcome suggestion and it adds credence to what we have been saying — even in our last two heads of agreement negotiations. The 2017 as well as the 2021 claims that we would have submitted, requested of the Government then for social workers to be placed in each school, and we have not been getting any traction,” Smith told the Observer.

“So having this [petition] on the website, putting it directly to the Government, the prime minister would have said that petitions that accumulate 15,000 signatures would get his attention. I'm excited about this. I am willing to share amongst our membership so that we can get 15,000 signatures. As a matter of a fact, I would love for us to get 50,000 signatures,” the JTA president mused.

The petition, in outlining the virtues of social workers being placed in all schools, noted that these professionals “have in-depth information” on the different issues that might affect an individual, pointing out that “some of those issues will be silent issues”.

“This pandemic has proven to be one of the major setbacks in getting children to turn up for school, which [is an issue that] needs a social worker's help in many areas to reach, not only the children but their families,” it said further.

“Social workers have the professional skills to provide crisis intervention and give counselling to one and all before it gets out of control, though it's already out of control. Teachers need help to continue to create future leaders with sound domains of development,” the petitioner said further.

Earlier this month a social media post by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) highlighted items that were confiscated from students at a school in the St Catherine North Division. Thirteen scissors and four knives were counted, in addition to other weapons.