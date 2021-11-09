JTB brings marketing campaign home

OCHO RIOS, St Ann – After a whirlwind global blitz, the tourism ministry's aggressive marketing of Brand Jamaica continues this week – this time on local soil.

A group of about a dozen international – Europe, Canada, the US, and Barbados – and local media have been pulled together for a five-day marathon of activities designed to give a snapshot of the country's tourism product.

The junket, a rare blend of local and international media, is expected to be somewhat of a substitute for the postponement of this year's Jamaica Product Exchange (Japex). Originally scheduled as a hybrid event from November 8-10, Japex will now be held in early January 2022. Organisers have opted to go that route in order to once again host participants in-person at the tourism industry trade show.

Over the next few days the media group will be updated on new developments at a number of properties and new attractions in addition to visiting a number of old favourites.

On the agenda – updates on the newly opened section of Ocean Coral Spring and freshly completed upgrades at Half Moon Hotel. Chukka Good Hope and Mystic Mountain are among the activities included.

The group is being hosted at Moon Palace hotel, where COVID-19 tests, masks, and hand sanitisers blend seamlessly into the ultimate resort experience.

Over the past few months Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and senior members of his team have had a highly visible presence in the UK, as well as in Jamaica's two largest source markets – the United States and Canada. A flurry of press releases have trumpeted the results – increased airlift and the return of cruise calls – all while the minister and his team took every opportunity to reassure stakeholders on the COVID-19-related safety of the destination.

Bartlett also led engagements in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is expected to result in investment opportunities for Jamaica.