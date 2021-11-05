Judge, police sergeant in tense court drama

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — A stand-off between a judge and a police sergeant created a few moments of tension in the St Elizabeth Parish Court yesterday, resulting in the cop being warned for contempt.

The kerfuffle had its foundation in the sergeant's refusal to handcuff his colleague, a constable, following an order from Parish Court Judge Alwyn Smith.

Sources say Smith had been presiding over a matter, which was to go to trial at the Black River courthouse on Wednesday where the constable — the investigating officer in the matter — was absent.

Attorney-at-law Thomas Levene, who represented the constable in court yesterday, explained that his client had another matter at the Children's Court in Balaclava, which clashed with the case in Black River.

Levene told the Jamaica Observer that Smith issued a bench warrant for the constable following his no-show and a miscommunication in informing the court of his presence in Balaclava.

Levene said the constable was yesterday morning being escorted into court by his colleagues when Smith ordered that the policeman be handcuffed.

The judge's order was reportedly disobeyed by the sergeant, who it is alleged uttered his displeasure with the order outside the Santa Cruz courthouse.

“The sergeant in charge of the court commented loudly 'No officer inna uniform nah come inna nuh court inna handcuff'. He said this outside the doors of the courtroom. It was so loud and booming [that] it could have been heard in the courtroom as well as by members of the public to include accused persons attending court and others outside,” said Levene.

The attorney said Smith asked who made the comment, which led to the sergeant being summoned.

“He admitted to making the comment. The judge inquired [about] his business being at court. He said he was the court sergeant, but he was not fully in uniform, meaning he didn't have his cap with him,” said Levene.

The lawyer said that Smith then warned the sergeant for contempt of court.

He said the constable was brought into court in handcuffs before being allowed to have his hands freed upon being placed in the prisoner's dock.

“I made submissions to the judge as to what transpired yesterday [Wednesday] why he was absent. I indicated, given the circumstances, it was a lapse of judgement on his part. However, it was not meant to be disrespectful,” said Levene.

The constable was then given bail without condition to appear in the matter set for trial in January.