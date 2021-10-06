Juliet wants more
MP says CDF is no slush fund, amount should be increasedWednesday, October 06, 2021
|
BY ALICIA DUNKLEY-WILLIS
|
Government Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn has defended the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), dismissing what she says have been attempts to peg it as a bribery pool by politicians to snare voters.
In fact, Cuthbert-Flynn wants the allocation of $22 million per parliamentarian increased to allow for more aid for housing.
“The CDF is not a slush fund as some journalists purport from time to time. We are making a difference. We are serving our constituents,” Cuthbert-Flynn, who was making her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate at Gordon House in downtown Kingston, told parliamentarians yesterday.
According to Cuthbert-Flynn, who said the fund has been a “great source of help”, significant aid has been received by students at the tertiary level in her case.
“Over the past four years my office has assisted over 240 students back to college. This year I have a record of 92 students who were assisted with tertiary grants from my CDF. Just last Friday a graduate called me to say 'Miss Juliet, I am now a graduate of The University of the West Indies with second class honours in nursing and I want to thank you for the assistance over the years,' ” Cuthbert-Flynn said.
Arguing for an increase in the allocation, Cuthbert-Flynn said: “No two constituencies are alike, and another of my greatest challenge is housing assistance. I receive over 1,500 requests a year and the funding can only assist about 200 persons. I'm asking for a review of the allocation and for the consideration of affordable housing solutions to be established in West Rural St Andrew,” the MP stated.
The CDF, when introduced in 2008, saw $40 million being allocated per constituency. That allotment was, however, later reduced to $20 million a year, only to be further reduced to $15 million in 2010. It remained at that level until 2016 when it was restored to $20 million. Last year it was bumped up from $20 million to $22 million per parliamentarian to allow them to make interventions related to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in their constituencies.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, making the announcement in his budget presentation in the House of Representatives at that time, stressed that the additional funds are to be used exclusively for COVID-19 interventions.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login