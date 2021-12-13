Junction Expo a boost for businesses

JUNCTION, St Elizabeth — Business operator Kenesha Thomas knows from long, hard experience that “everything works better when people help each other”.

Hence, her disappointment in 2018 on opening her Junction Variety Store only to find that members of the business community seemed out of touch with each other and new entrants like herself had to feel their way, on their own.

Back then, she decided that she would strive to bring business people in the prosperous farming-based Junction closer together, even while pushing initiatives to achieve greater profitability for small commercial operators in particular.

That's how Thomas hit on the idea in 2019 of organising and hosting a business exposition in Roye's Shopping Centre where her store is located. It wasn't all plain sailing, but all things considered, the 2019 Junction Business Expo went well, she said.

“We had 16 participants in 2019 with business operators paying for space in Roye's plaza to set up stalls, and the feedback was good,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer by telephone.

“People reported strong interest from the public and there was networking with each other,” she added.

The onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic meant 2020 was a non-starter. “People were asking why you not doing the expo again but really I couldn't do it last year because of COVID,” she said.

However, energised by the many appeals, Thomas organised her second Junction Business Expo late last month (November 27) with 22 business operators in Junction taking part.

“I am very satisfied with how it went … people reported making good sales, making more orders, making more contacts and there was really good response from the public,” Thomas said.

While retailers and the community service sector — including beauty salons — were well represented, financial houses seeking to grow their relationship with small businesses also made their presence felt.

''We found the expo very useful,” said Lorna Sinclair of the JN Bank Group. “Many people think of us (JN) as just a bank where you lodge and withdraw money. The expo allowed us to share information and knowledge about the various ways we can help people with our financial products,” Sinclair said.

Cousins Nicolette Elliott, who runs Averys, an online based “kiddies store with mummy and me accessories” and Sophia Elliott, proprietor of Sofiez Beauty Supplies which specialises in make-up, lashes, hair products and skin care, said the Junction Business Expo provided priceless exposure for their operations.

“I got a few more customers,” boasted Sophia Elliott, “and I was really surprised to find out that a lot of people in Junction didn't know about my store located upstairs Junction Hardware”.

Nicolette Elliott said the expo provided a basis for business people in Junction to come together. “I found that there were a lot of businesses I didn't know about… and a lot of people who didn't know about my business… they know now,” she said.

For Thomas, planning has already started for the 2022 Junction Business Expo. “I have to continue… everybody's looking forward to doing it again,” she said.