Junction roadway in Jamaica closed after section sinks due to recent rains

Junction roadway in Jamaica closed after section sinks due to recent rainsTuesday, September 29, 2020
|
A section of the Junction roadway in St Mary, Jamaica
has been closed after it collapsed on Monday
night (September 28).
According to the National Works Agency (NWA) the decision was taken by the agency, in collaboration with the consulting firm managing the project, as it is believed that there is a water body beneath the roadway which could prove dangerous.
NWA’s Communication Manager Stephen Shaw described the roadway as “unsafe” noting that it had started to sink following recent continuous rain.
Shaw noted that the roadway had dropped by about three feet and was anticipated to fall even further because there is a significant body of water beneath the surface.
“The Junction road in St Mary is now CLOSED. The road is closed at Chovey/Westmoreland Bridge due to a failure in the embankment. Please do not attempt to use this corridor, as more significant movement in the embankment is expected. Alternative route, Grandie Hole,” read a tweet from the agency.
Shaw said that the agency with responsibility for major public roads would be in the area conducting additional assessments.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy