Junction roadway in Jamaica closed after section sinks due to recent rains

A section of the Junction roadway in St Mary, Jamaica

has been closed after it collapsed on Monday

night (September 28).

According to the National Works Agency (NWA) the decision was taken by the agency, in collaboration with the consulting firm managing the project, as it is believed that there is a water body beneath the roadway which could prove dangerous.

NWA’s Communication Manager Stephen Shaw described the roadway as “unsafe” noting that it had started to sink following recent continuous rain.

Shaw noted that the roadway had dropped by about three feet and was anticipated to fall even further because there is a significant body of water beneath the surface.

“The Junction road in St Mary is now CLOSED. The road is closed at Chovey/Westmoreland Bridge due to a failure in the embankment. Please do not attempt to use this corridor, as more significant movement in the embankment is expected. Alternative route, Grandie Hole,” read a tweet from the agency.

Shaw said that the agency with responsibility for major public roads would be in the area conducting additional assessments.