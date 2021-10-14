June fish delight

Fish vendors Namdi Thompson and his brother Jahmall wore broad smiles yesterday when a 220-lb June fish was delivered to them at their Rae Town Fishing Village shop on Norman Manley Boulevard, Kingston.

The fish, which the Jamaica Observer was told was caught off the coast of St Thomas, elicited animated discussion among vendors and customers at the shop and Namdi Thompson revealed that just over 100 lbs of the aquatic animal had been sold to a few of his regular customers before he had received it.

According to Thompson, the fish is extremely popular among Jamaicans who don't allow it to stay in his igloos for long.