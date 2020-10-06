Junior Flemmings suspended for six games after using homophobic slur

Jamaican-born international footballer, Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games following an investigation into allegations that he used foul language in the form of a homophobic slur against a San Diego Loyal player on September 30.

The Phoenix Rising player has also been fined an undisclosed sum.

“Phoenix Rising accepts and supports the results of this investigation,” General Manager, Bobby Dulle said in a statement. “These actions could not be more contrary to the core values of our organization, and we apologize to all who were affected.”

The suspension means that Flemmings will miss all of the 2020 USL Championships playoffs. He had scored 14 goals in 14 matches for the Phoenix Rising FC.

The USL said 11 persons were interviewed during the investigation. They included coaches, players, and match officials.