Jussie Smollett won’t be returning to Empire

Jussie Smollett won’t be returning to EmpireWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Fox CEO Charlie Collier has confirmed there are “no plans” for Jussie Smollett to return to Empire, after he was accused of staging a hate attack on himself.
The 37-year-old actor, who played musician Jamal Lyon in the drama, was accused of having orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself back in January.
Although charges against him have been dropped, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to the case in June, to look at whether criminal charges could still be brought against Smollett.
Following the allegations, it was claimed Jussie would not be returning to his role on the Fox show.
Speaking at Fox’s Television Critics Association tour on Wednesday August 7, Charlie said: “We as much as anything in case like this, you try to get all the information and make a good decision. [Creator Lee Daniels] is right, there’s no plans for Jussie to return to ‘Empire’ … typically it’s about gathering right info and making sure we’re making the right decisions.”
