JUST IN: Earthquake rocks Dominica; Caribbean put on tsunami alert

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck off the coast of Dominica on Wednesday, January 8 and more concerningly, sections of the Caribbean are being put on alert for possible tsunamis.

The earthquake was recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) at 9:01 am (local time), two kilometres south-south-east of the town of Berekua; at a depth of 144 kilometres.

The effects of the tremor have reportedly been felt north and south of Dominica in French dependencies Martinique and Guadeloupe.

It is the biggest earthquake to hit Dominica since Thursday, July 25 last year, when a magnitude 5.5 was felt in sections of the island.

