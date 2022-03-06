Just in time!

AS schools get ready for face-to-face classes after the mid-term break, students and staff at Joseph Royal Educational Centre in Hannah Town, Kingston, are looking forward to sitting in brand new facilities come Monday.

The recently completed building, which was officially opened on Friday, replaces the dilapidated structure that was closed and demolished last year.

With the support of donors like the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation, the school will have classes in conditions more comfortable than the tent which was being used to house the children on the grounds of Pentecostal City Mission Church (PCMC).

“That original schoolhouse was detrimental to the students' health,” said Bishop Marcia Gayle, founder of the Joseph Royal Educational Centre. “This new building is a major accomplishment for us, and I know that our students will learn better in this improved environment. The contribution from the D&G Foundation is what kick-started this entire process and gave us a great foundation as we worked to get other donors on board. I want to thank the foundation for helping to make this possible. We look forward to a continued partnership as we work to build the communities of west Kingston.”

The centre was established by the PCMC in 2008 to provide literacy classes for adult members of the congregation. Following great demand from residents to extend services to the children of Hannah Town and adjoining communities, the centre officially registered with the Ministry of Education and Youth as a full-time school and began offering classes for primary and secondary students. However, after 11 years the school had to be shuttered due to the poor condition of the building.

The D&G Foundation was first alerted to the situation when Michelle Gordon Henry, a member of the congregation, told of the school's dire circumstances.

Speaking at the official opening, D&G Foundation accountant Dennis Beckford said once the application was made, the decision was not difficult.

“After hearing the touching story about the history of the centre and the great work they had done in the Hannah Town community over the years, the foundation had to step in to help get them back on their feet. Providing support to educational institutions is a key part of our 'No Mind Left Behind' programme, which caters to children between the ages of three and 17. We are happy and proud that our donation has led to the creation of this new environment for the students, and look forward to working with the centre in the future as they carry out this very important work.”

John Mitchell, who has served as principal of the centre since its inception, explained that in addition to support for the construction of the new building the foundation's donation was used to secure teaching aids and material as well as improve the school's welfare programme.

“A high percentage of our students require lunch assistance, so our welfare programme is essential. Our school is directly funded by parents with occasional support from other parties so funds have been tight, especially since the pandemic. The D&G Foundation was the first organisation to respond to our requests for help, and we remain extremely grateful for their assistance. The completion of this new building means we have accomplished one important goal as we work towards advancing our children's education,” said Mitchell.