Just over 39k students to sit PEP exam this year

A total of 39561 students are registered to sit the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination this year.

The tests will begin on Feb 25 and will comprise five sittings across four subject areas.Â The education ministry says all components of the PEP will be presided over by contracted persons who are external to schools, and that training of invigilators and examiners will run from February 3 to 21.

On Thursday (Feb 13), the ministry also advised that timetables and verification lists have been distributed to primary schools and that students, who have received timetables are expected to sit the exam. There are 4,441 students in private schools registered for the exam, and 148 students have deferred the sitting.

The ministry says special accommodations have been made for 350 students for prompters, readers, writers, extra time, and preferential seating. PEP replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), and is touted as an exit exam that foster critical thinking.