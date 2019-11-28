Justice fair goes to Port Maria

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) will host its quarterly justice fair in Port Maria, St Mary, on Thursday (November 28).

The event will be held at the Claude Stewart Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Executive Director of the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, said that the justice fair will enable residents to access legal services and advice on a range of matters.

“The aim is to ensure that persons who do not live close to a legal aid clinic have an avenue to get legal advice and information regarding issues that they need to be addressed,” he said.

Faulkner encouraged residents to attend the justice fair to seek solutions to the issues they may face.

“If you have questions on matters varying from criminal matters, maintenance issues, land, succession issues, intellectual property and divorces, this is the fair to come to. They will also be able to access information on the expungement process,” he added.

Expungement is a court-ordered process in which the legal record of an arrest or a criminal conviction is sealed or erased in the eyes of the law.

Representatives from a number of government agencies will be present at the justice fair to offer information and advice. These include the Ministry of Justice, Administrator General’s Department, Dispute Resolution Foundation, Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, Office of the Public Defender and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).