Justice irrespective of social class, reassures Holness

Prime

Minister Andrew Holness on Sunday (May 31) said social and economic status will

not determine the outcome of justice in the shooting death of 44-year-old

Susan Bogle.

The Prime Minister made the comments while speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday (May 31).

Despite Bogle’s death being under investigation by The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Holness said he felt compelled to address the matter.

“I feel compelled to make a brief statement on the matter and my perspective was influenced because this morning I called the son of the deceased, a young man who I had an extensive conversation with,” said Holness.

Holness went on to describe Bogle’s son as an “impressive young man” and “The best of Jamaica”, adding he is someone he was particularly moved by.

“The statement which moved me was that he didn’t want his mother’s death to go in vain or be ignored by the State and I found that to be very profound,” said Holness.

Holness used the opportunity to share that the country had gone through a rough period in the 1980s , 1990s and the early 2000s trying to establish in law, and in process, the protocols to be implemented when someone’s life is taken by law enforcement officers.

Despite the creation of INDECOM, Holness admitted there is still a sense among citizens that certain people don’t get social justice.

Holness sought to reassure Jamaicans that justice would be served.

“The Government cares, the Government will ensure that nothing in these matters will be hidden, swept under the carpet that the social and economic status of the victim does not determine the outcome of justice, ” added Holness.

Holness also used the occasion to share that he felt that INDECOM was doing a very good job in ensuring justice is served.

Susan Bogle is alleged to have been shot while in her bed by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) on Wednesday (May 27).