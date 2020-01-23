Justice minister pushing for expediency in court matters

Justice minister pushing for expediency in court mattersThursday, January 23, 2020
|
Justice Minister Delroy Chuck is on a mission to reduce the time things take to happen within the halls of justice.
The Minister, who was speaking at a symposium in St Thomas, noted that there has been an improvement in the system but that there are still challenges.
He noted that in the area of probates and divorces there were marked improvements with those matters being settled within the space of four to six months.
Chuck said he would like to see matters before the courts being settled in a speedier manner. He said that one of the ways in which this could be achieved is by persons utilizing mediation, which would put less burden on the court system.
The minister said he would also like to see judges delivering more timely judgements. He notes that some judges are issuing judgements within the four to six months timeline set by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes. The justice minister said, regrettably, there are still judges who have matters outstanding for a number of years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy