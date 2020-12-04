Justice Patrick Brooks to become new Court of Appeal president

Justice Patrick Brooks will become the new president of Jamaica’s Court of Appeal following the retirement of Justice Dennis Morrison.

Morrison retires today, December 4, with Brooks was selected as his replacement. He will be sworn next Monday at ceremony at King’s House.

Brooks was appointed to the Appeal Court since 2012. Previously, he served as a Supreme Court judge beginning in 2002.

He brings a wealth of experience to the post having served in a number of other capacities in his career in the public and private sectors.