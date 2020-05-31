JusticeforSusanBogle petition approaches 2,000 signatures

A petition demanding justice for Susan Bogle has gotten almost 2,000 signatures since it started on Saturday.

Bogle, a 44-year-old disabled woman was allegedly shot and killed in her bedroom by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force in August Town, St Andrew on Wednesday (May 27)

The petition started out asking for 500 signatures, but has kept increasing its goal, as it continues to exceed its target. It is currently seeking 2,500 signatures.

It was started by ‘Concerned Citizens’ on change.org. They are seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and the Director of Public Prosecution; as well as swift investigation from the Jamaica Defence Force, Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM), who are probing the matter.