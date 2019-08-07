Justin Morin steps down from his role as CEO of Digicel Jamaica

It was hailed as faith in young Jamaican talent when Justin Morin was appointed as Digicel Jamaica’s first local CEO.

But after less than two years, Morin has walked away from that position. He is replaced by another Jamaican, former Verizon executive, Allison Cole Philbert.

Morin, a former student of St George’s College carved out a reputation as a capable executive at Grace Kennedy. Before joining Digicel, he was Director of Corporate Strategy at Saudi Telecom, rolling out operations in the Middle East.

He also sat on Digicel Foundation’s Board of Directors making valuable contributions to the implementation of philanthropic endeavours in Jamaica. “I am proud of what we have been able to achieve during my tenure in returning the business to growth; today our customers in Jamaica benefit from the leading data experience, leading home and entertainment services as well as a world-class business,” said Morin.

Justin Morin is married and has two daughters. So what now? He would be a valuable asset to one of Jamaica’s leading companies having demonstrated abilities in the telecoms, finance and manufacturing sectors. Then again he may take his talents abroad having international experience already under his belt.