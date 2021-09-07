Justin Trudeau hit with stones while on campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hit with gravel thrown by a protester during a campaign stop. Trudeau told journalists that he was hit on the shoulder, however, he was not injured.

Two other people travelling on a media bus were also hit by the gravel, although they were not injured, according to reports.

Trudeau called a snap election in mid-August, in the hope of gaining a majority government for his left-of-centre Liberal party.

But his campaign has been disrupted by demonstrations against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

The attack on the Prime Miniter has been condemned by the opposition. Erin O’Toole, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party, described it as “disgusting”.

“Political violence is never justified and our media must be free from intimidation, harassment, and violence,” he tweeted.