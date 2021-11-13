JUTC seeks private security protection for buses, drivers and passengers

THE Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has started discussions which could lead to major improvements to the security of its staff, passengers and even the buses which it operates.

The decision follows recent incidents which have left five buses damaged and two people injured in a spate of stone-throwing incidents in the Three Miles area of St Andrew South Western.

JUTC sources say this latest incident is believed to have been led by a former employee who is upset about being axed by the company. But the police has not confirmed the fear.

In a release Wednesday, the company said that in addition to the damage to the buses, a driver and a female passenger were wounded from windshield fragments to their eyes. However, their condition was not considered life threatening.

The company reported that in recent weeks its buses have come under increased attacks by vandals.

According to corporate communications manager, Cecil Thoms, in Three Miles alone, the JUTC has recorded 29 incidents, of which 19 occurred in October.

“With less than two months to go before the close of the year, there are 69 stone-throwing incidents. The windshield and side glass were mainly damaged in these incidents. In 2020, the company recorded 63 stone-throwing incidents for the entire year,” Thoms confirmed.

He said that over the period, the company embarked on numerous initiatives aimed at curbing the incidents, but had limited success.

At an emergency meeting of the staff on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments, Managing Director Paul Abrahams said the damage to the buses at the same location requires special security intervention.

“We have to take some bold decisions as the vandalism of our buses in quick succession is affecting our operations and our ability to serve the commuting public. These attacks seem to be deliberate and coordinated and as such we must further engage the police high command with a view to immediately arresting this serious problem,” Abrahams noted.

He has since instructed that even more strident measures have to be taken, including the use of private security contractors and the use of technology.

“One of the recommendations is that because it is an emergency situation, we have to now treat with it in an emergency manner. So we have decided that we will engage a private security contractor with a view to providing mobile patrol of some of the hot spot areas.

''But primarily in the Three Mile area because that is where we have the bulk of the incidents,” Thoms told the Jamaica Observer.

However, he admitted that it would be a costly exercise for the already cash-strapped public bus company

Although the management has been tight-lipped about the engagement of a local security firm, the Observer understands that this move is already in progress and an announcement will be made soon about the increased use of private security to protect the buses and the staff.

Suggestions for a temporary suspension of service in the affected locations have been placed on hold pending an assessment of the number of people that would be affected, and instructions have also been given for the re-engagement of Crime Stop to assist in arresting the situation.

The use of increased technology has been downplayed since cameras fitted to the buses have been destroyed in the process.

Other hot spot areas for stone-throwing incidents include sections of Bull Bay, Marcus Garvey Drive, Windward Road, in the vicinity of Paradise Street and Vauxhall High School, and Spanish Town Road.

In April, the JUTC reported a two-thirds reduction in revenue, which was attributed mainly to COVID-19, as well as bad road conditions from heavy rainfall. Revenue fell from close to $300 million per month to $143 million, and ridership went down from an average 60 or more per bus to 30 per bus.