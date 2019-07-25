Kanye asks Danny McBride to play him in a movie

Kanye West wants Danny McBride to play him in a movie.

The 42-year-old rapper went to the actor’s home to pitch him a “pretty brilliant idea” for a project about the story of his life.

However, Danny, 42, was surprised by Kanye’s pitch.

“I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there [to Charleston]. One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar but I wasn’t sure who it was. I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there?’ He was like, ‘This is Kanye West’, Danny said.

Danny said: “He basically said he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out. I think he thought I lived in Los Angeles so I was like, ‘No I live in Charleston,’ and he was quiet and then said, ‘OK, I can go there too.’ I was getting nervous, like, ‘What should I wear when Kanye gets here.’ He had an idea for a project which I think was a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him. I thought it was a cool enough idea and we hung out, we went out on a boat, we just talked. He was awesome, it was the most incredible afternoon.”

