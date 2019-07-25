Kanye asks Danny McBride to play him in a movie

Kanye asks Danny McBride to play him in a movieThursday, July 25, 2019
|
Kanye West wants Danny McBride to play him in a movie.
The 42-year-old rapper went to the actor’s home to pitch him a “pretty brilliant idea” for a project about the story of his life.
However, Danny, 42, was surprised by Kanye’s pitch.
“I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there [to Charleston]. One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar but I wasn’t sure who it was. I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there?’ He was like, ‘This is Kanye West’, Danny said.
Danny said: “He basically said he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out. I think he thought I lived in Los Angeles so I was like, ‘No I live in Charleston,’ and he was quiet and then said, ‘OK, I can go there too.’ I was getting nervous, like, ‘What should I wear when Kanye gets here.’ He had an idea for a project which I think was a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him. I thought it was a cool enough idea and we hung out, we went out on a boat, we just talked. He was awesome, it was the most incredible afternoon.”
Would Danny McBride make a great Kanye? Tell us what you think.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy