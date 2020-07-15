Kanye drops out of presidential race

Two weeks after announcing his intention to be the next president of the United States, rapper, Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Steve Kramer, a member of West’s campaign team told the Intelligencer that the rapper would no longer be contesting the elections.

“He’s out,” Kramer said, telling the publication that he was in the process of getting “all our stuff cancelled”.

According to the report, West had attempted to get his name on the ballot as a third-party candidate, but needed to collect 132,781 signatures by Wednesday (15 July) to be eligible to run in Florida.

The reports come just days after a US presidential poll suggested that West would gain less than two per cent of votes if he runs against President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The rapper announced his presidential bid on July 4, saying that he was inspired by God. “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted.

In a subsequent interview with Forbes, West vehemently declined that he was crazy, and also shared that he was anti vaccines and anti abortions.