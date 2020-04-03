Kartel appeal dismissed: No release for entertainer and co-accused

Kartel appeal dismissed: No release for entertainer and co-accusedFriday, April 03, 2020
The Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed the appeal of entertainer Vybz Kartel and his three co-accused.
The verdict was handed down during a livestream.
Vybz Kartel (given name Adidja Palmer), Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John were convicted in April 2014 of murdering Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams in 2011.
They all received life sentences. The entertainer should be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. He is currently at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Facility.
St John will serve 30 years before being considered for parole. Jones and Campbell are to serve 25 years before they will be considered eligible for parole.
