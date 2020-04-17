Kartel, co-accused to be released from prison 2 years earlier

Vybz Kartel and his co-convicts are set to be released from prison two and a half years earlier than expected as the Court of Appeal on Friday (April 17) reduced their parole time.

Kartel must now serve 32 years and six months instead of 35 years; Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell and Kahira Johns will now serve 22 years and six months, while Andre St John will serve 27 years and six months.

The decision comes weeks after the court rejected their appeal against their sentence and conviction. At that time, the court said it would hear arguments for a reduction in their parole eligibility.

The men were convicted in August 2014 for the August 2011 killing of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams at a house in Havendale, St Andrew.