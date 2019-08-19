Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split after six years together.

Sources say their romance ended in May.

The Django Unchained star and the Dawson’s Creek actress have been enjoying an incredibly secret romance for six years, but according to a report from Page Six, they’ve now decided to call time on their relationship.

It was first speculated the pair had split when Jamie, 51, was spotted with singer Sela Vave over the weekend, but an eyewitness told Page Six they spotted Katie going for lunch with her friends at La Esquina, where they reportedly overheard her saying: “What Jamie does is his business, we haven’t been together for months.”

Page Six reports they then called a friend of 40-year-old Katie to confirm the news, who confessed the pair had split in May, a few weeks after their appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

A source previously claimed Jamie and Katie were getting “more comfortable” in their relationship and were keeping their romance so under wraps because they have both been in public relationships before and they understand how difficult it is.