KEEP AWAY! Foreign Affairs Minister urges Diaspora to not travel to Jamaica

KEEP AWAY! Foreign Affairs Minister urges Diaspora to not travel to JamaicaFriday, March 13, 2020
|
Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith is appealing to persons in the diaspora to strongly reconsider travel to Jamaica at this time.
The minister made the appeal Thursday (MArch 12) during a press conference in which she noted that choosing not to travel at this time would help the general effort towards preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We know that you may have strong emotional drivers and reasons for travelling or for having made plans at this time; we know that those of you that had planned to come for Champs are hugely disappointed. But we are asking for your own personal safety, for your own risk reduction,” Johnson Smith said.
The minister also used the opportunity to provide an update on the Jamaican nationals currently in China. She said there are currently over 500 Jamaicans across China; with 28 in the epicentre of the coronavirus—Wuhan. Johnson-Smith noted that the government has sent supplies and cash to Jamaicans in China.
She said her ministry is aware that 17 Jamaicans returned from China, all of whom have reportedly complied with protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy