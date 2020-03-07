Keeping things clean: Jamaica to get 20 new garbage trucks in May

The National Solid Waste Management

Authority (NSWMA) is to receive 20 new garbage trucks in May, says Minister of

Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

The trucks are the first of 120 additional units being procured by the Government to significantly boost the NSWMA fleet in order to improve garbage collection across the island.

Minister McKenzie, who was speaking during Tuesday’s (March 3) sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, said that procurement of the remaining 100 trucks has been approved by the Public Investment Management Secretariat (PIMSEC) in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

“We just got the approval for those and the [acquisition] process will commence. We are expecting those 100 trucks to be in the island next year around this time,” he noted.

Coronavirus not expected to affect delivery of trucks

Responding to concerns as to whether the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will affect the timeline for the arrival of the units, Mr McKenzie advised that based on discussions with the entity contracted to supply the vehicles “they have not indicated any area of concern”.

He said he will direct the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to engage further dialogue with the supplier.

The outbreak of the virus in the People’s Republic of China and subsequent spread to some 70 additional countries, has significantly curtailed manufacturing, production and exports in many of these nations, consequent on the closure of a number of factories. These include establishments involved in automobile assembly and distribution.