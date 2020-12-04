Keith Duncan re-elected as PSOJ president

Keith Duncan was unanimously re-elected president

of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) yesterday,

December 3.

Duncan’s reappointment follows the group’s annual general meeting which was held on Tuesday.

The JMMB Group CEO will be joined on the PSOJ’s executive by vice presidents Jackie Sharp, Jeffrey Hall and Mariame McIntosh Robinson and treasurer, Vikram Dhiman, who were all returned to their posts.

Also returning to the leadership team are Eva Lewis, who remains as honorary secretary and Greta Bogues, who continues as interim chief executive officer.

Two additional vice-presidents, Jason Henzell and John Byles, will join the quorum of officers resulting from an amendment of the organisation’s Articles of Incorporation.

Henzell and Byles will focus on increasing tourism linkages and community engagement, increasing foreign exchange earnings and retention, the promotion of agro-tourism and exploring opportunities to grow the cannabis industry.

Duncan said he is looking forward to building on the achievements of his first term as president. “In addition to these new focus areas, our efforts will continue on the Organisation’s pre-existing key strategic areas including: economic sustainability; MSME growth; human capital development; crime and governance/corruption; sustainable environment; innovation and digital transformation; increasing membership engagement and youth engagement.”

The Organisation has been proactively engaged in multi-sectoral initiatives through its membership in addressing crime, social intervention supporting critical sectors including health, education, and national security.

Duncan expressed his belief that Jamaica is at a critical juncture in its economic history and proactive action must be taken by well-thinking Jamaicans to steer the country on a positive path. “It will take all hands on deck to develop an inclusive Jamaica where we raise the quality of life of our people from all walks of life, particularly those who are most vulnerable.”