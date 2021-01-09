Keith Rowley in ‘good spirits’ after having a ‘cardiac issue’

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley is said to be in ‘good spirits’ just a day after he was rushed to hospital after having a cardiac issue.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young relayed the good news to the media. He said Dr Rowley had some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check-up.

He added that out of an abundance of caution he will be kept for observation and further tests will be conducted.