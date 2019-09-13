Kendel gives KC Manning Cup team goodies

Defending schoolboy football Manning Cup champions, Kingston College (KC) got a bounty of goodies on Thursday, as Kendel Foods provided the North Street-based institution with a variety of products at the canteen.

The goods, valued at $500,000 was handed over by Keisha Stewart, senior brand manager at Kendel in the presence of members of the team and coach Ludlow Bernard.

The total sponsorship could increase over the season, as Kendel will continue to provide the team with products as the need arises. The donation included food products, gear and medication.

Also taking part in the function was Kendel’s brand ambassador, former Reggae Boyz player, Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, who spoke with the boys about discipline, making the right choices and adjusting their egos to achieve their goals.

Bernard said that food products given in the sponsorship will help the school to assist the players who have challenges with their nutritional needs.

This is the second year that Kendel will be sponsoring KC, but have also assisted other schools in the past.