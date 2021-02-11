Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of stealing over US$1M from him

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of stealing over US$1M from himThursday, February 11, 2021
|
Kevin Hart’s personal shopper is accused
of stealing US$1.2 million from the comedian.
Reports are that Dylan Syer defrauded Hart of the sum between October 2017 and February 2019.
Syer, who started working for the Ride Along star in 2015, earned the actor’s trust by making authorised purchase before using his credit card to buy expensive gifts such as Louis Vuitton bags and Patek Philippe watches.
New York district attorney, Melinda Katz, said, “No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters…This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud. It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself.”
Syher was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft, and scheme to defraud. If convicted, he could face 25 years behind bars.
