KFC 'Add Hope' provides 1,000 meals for FFP relief programme

Quick service food giant Restaurants of Jamaica has donated 1,000 KFC meals to non-profit organisation Food for the Poor (FFP) Jamaica's national care package outreach programme.

The donation was made through KFC's Add Hope outreach programme and forms part of KFC's ongoing COVID-19 relief activities.

Highlighting the importance of continued corporate support for society's most vulnerable, ROJ Brand Manager Andrei Roper explained, “The mission of KFC Add Hope is to assist those in our society who need it the most, especially through food support. It has been almost two years since the start of the global pandemic, and this difficult period has caused hardships for Jamaicans from all walks of life. As we recognise October as World Food Month we are reminded that so many of our fellow Jamaicans have fallen victim to food insecurity, and as such we are proud to partner with Food for the Poor to provide meals for those in need, and to contribute to the incredible work that the organisation is already doing across Jamaica.”

The beneficiaries of the donation will include the elderly, single mothers, unemployed persons, and other groups affected by the pandemic. FFP also notes that ROJ's contribution will further the organisation's mission of uplifting and improving the lives of Jamaicans.

FFP Jamaica Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose welcomed the donation, noting, “At Food for the Poor, we always emphasise the importance of partnerships because we recognise that we cannot make a significant and life-changing impact in the lives of the less fortunate without the support of others who are like-minded. ROJ is the number one quick service restaurant group in Jamaica and FFP is the largest charity in Jamaica. Both entities working together will produce a major impact for families who have been struggling for the past year and will serve as an encouragement to others to join us in making a difference. This is why we are truly grateful for this partnership.”

ROJ's contribution of these 1000 meals forms part of the company's continued commitment to alleviating the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Jamaica. To date, ROJ has donated approximately $20 million in cash, meals and other support to various organisations including the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI), Ministry of Health and Wellness, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) COVID-19 Relief Fund, and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

These efforts have also included 2,500 care packages for needy children valued at $4 million donated through the PSOJ COVID-19 relief fund, a $2-million donation towards the construction of a new field hospital and treatment facility at the University Hospital of the West Indies, as well as of hundreds of meals for medical personnel and other frontline workers across the island since the beginning of the pandemic.