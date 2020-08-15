KFC Jamaica donates $4 million in care packages to 2, 500 children

KFC Jamaica has donated 2,500 care packages valued at J$4 million

to six non-government organisations.

The donation as made through the restaurants Add Hope community outreach and feeding programme, an extension of its global feeding initiative, to provide back-to-school supplies, masks, sanitiser and KFC vouchers to 2,500 children.

The packages are to be handed over to the YMCA, Rose Town Foundation, YWCA, The Scout Association of Jamaica; Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Jamaica Society for the Blind and Children Firstfor distribution to children under their care.

KFC Jamaica began its donation on August 10 at the YMCA in Kingston where several of the benefitting children were in attendance.

Restaurants of Jamaica marketing director Tina Matalon said, “At RoJ we take pride in helping to ensure that our children are put in a position where they can be safeguarded and where they are able to grow and develop. This is through our feeding programmes and youth development outreach initiatives over the years through sports, culture and education.”

KFC distributed COVID-19 care packages to children of the Rose Town Foundation on August 10; YMCA and the Scout Association of Jamaica on August 11, and the Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Jamaica Society for the Blind and Children First on August 12.

Restaurants of Jamaica, which also operates Pizza Hut, has donated more than $10 million cash and 5,000 meals towards Jamaica’s national fight against COVID-19.