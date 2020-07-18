KFC launches vegan fried chicken

In the next two days, fast food chain KFC will launch vegan Beyond Fried Chicken nuggets at more than 50 southern California locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and surrounding areas.

The nuggets are made especially for KFC by El Segundo-based Beyond Meat. They will be available in six and 12-piece combo meals which includes a Secret Recipe Fries and a drink, or as a 12-piece à la carte option with a choice of dipping sauce (the Sweet N Tangy is vegan-friendly). The combo meals will start at $6.99. Beyond Fried Chicken will be available in Southern California while supplies last and customers can find their nearest location serving the vegan option using the “Beyond Fried Chicken” locator on KFC’s website.

“I’ve said it before: despite many imitations, the flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated, until Beyond Fried Chicken,” KFC US Chief of Marketing Andrea Zahumensky said. “We know the East Coast loved it, so we thought we’d give those on the West Coast a chance to tell us what they think in an exclusive sneak peek.”

KFC has not yet announced a national launch of the vegan chicken option.