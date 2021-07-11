KFC offering Trinidadian workers $150 to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Food service workers at popular fast food restaurant chain KFC are being offered a day’s pay capped at $150 TT ($20 USD) to get inoculated.

Prestige Holdings Group CEO, Simon Hardy, said the vaccination of workers was critical to getting the industry reopened.

“The government has a policy of ‘Vaccinate To Operate’. So, if we do not vaccinate, we cannot operate. We need to recognise that the entire restaurant industry is in crisis,” Hardy told a local publication.

“As an industry, we are also incentivising our staff to encourage them to be vaccinated. At Prestige, our approach is to pay staff for a day’s work (fixed at $150) for their time and out of pocket expenses,” Hardy added.

Hardy further said that other players in the industry were taking a similar approach, providing cash and/or vouchers, as means of incentivizing workers to get the jab.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaking at a press conference on Saturday (July 10) said restaurants, including street food establishments, will be given the green light to reopen on July 19 after having been closed since the end of April.

In addition, the Trinidadian government has allocated 20,000 vaccine doses for workers in the food service industry.

Prestige Holdings Group operates the KFC brand in Trinidad and Tobago.