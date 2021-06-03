KFC pilots WhatsApp ordering in Portmore

KFC pilots WhatsApp ordering in PortmoreThursday, June 03, 2021
RESTAURANTS of Jamaica (ROJ) yesterday started the pilot of the KFC WhatsApp-based ordering platform for customers in Portmore in the first phase of its carry-out and curbside service.
ROJ's Marketing Director Tina Matalon said the KFC's WhatsApp platform launch is just one way in which ROJ is contributing to the ongoing digital transformation in Jamaica's food and beverage industry.
“The COVID-19 pandemic forced many local companies across industries to speed up the rate of their transition to digital. Measures that were being implemented gradually before COVID to improve convenience have now become critical to business continuity. So far, we have improved accessibility through third-party delivery partners, however, we want to empower customers to order directly to their nearest KFC and conveniently pick up without any wait time or even the need to leave their vehicles. We will be using the lessons learned from the Portmore pilot to adapt and improve the programme to ensure that the national expansion goes smoothly. I expect this programme to be a game-changer for our operation,” Matalon said.
How it works
According to ROJ, the the new KFC WhatsApp ordering platform is quick and easy to use as customers can simply add the catchy 876-333-2KFC (2532) telephone number to their WhatsApp contacts to facilitate either carry-out or curbside ordering. For this first phase of the roll-out, the service will be available only at KFC's Cumberland location.
To begin the process, customers type the word 'hi', press send and follow the instructions to place a pick-up order. Once an order is complete and online payment has been made, customers will receive an order summary. Upon receipt of the order summary, customers can then proceed to KFC Cumberland, present the order summary to a team member at the pick-up counter, and collect their order.
For curbside pick up, customers can simply drive into one of the specially marked curbside service parking spots at KFC Cumberland, scan the barcode on the parking spot sign with their cellphone to begin their order and follow the instructions to complete their purchase. Once the order has been completed, it will be carried out by a restaurant team member directly to the customer's vehicle.
“The cashless system, which will be expanded to Kingston and St Andrew and other parts of the country following this initial pilot phase, forms part of ROJ's efforts to incorporate technology to improve customer experience and make the KFC brand more accessible, especially in light of continued COVID-19 restrictions,” said the company in a release.
