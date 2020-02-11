KFC worker contracts Coronavirus

KFC worker contracts CoronavirusTuesday, February 11, 2020
|
Despite KFC’S efforts to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus, a worker in the Shaanxi province in China has contracted the virus.
Even with strategies such as contactless deliveries, the food prep worker has been diagnosed with the disease that has killed over 1000 persons in China and infected a lot more.
KFC has said that the health of the employees and customers are their top priority as they go about tackling the issues surrounding the virus.
Yum China, which manages the KFC brand in China, has since closed a number of stores in the country, including in Wuhan which is the epicentre of the disease. Yum also manages Taco Bell and Pizza Hut and has closed 30% of the stores in a bid to reduce the risk of transmission.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy