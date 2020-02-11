KFC worker contracts Coronavirus

Despite KFC’S efforts to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus, a worker in the Shaanxi province in China has contracted the virus.

Even with strategies such as contactless deliveries, the food prep worker has been diagnosed with the disease that has killed over 1000 persons in China and infected a lot more.

KFC has said that the health of the employees and customers are their top priority as they go about tackling the issues surrounding the virus.

Yum China, which manages the KFC brand in China, has since closed a number of stores in the country, including in Wuhan which is the epicentre of the disease. Yum also manages Taco Bell and Pizza Hut and has closed 30% of the stores in a bid to reduce the risk of transmission.