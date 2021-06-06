Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw as top scorer in French league

Jamaican football sensation Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has finished as the top scorer in the French Women’s First Division.

She finished with 22 goals for the season for her team Bordeaux FC which led them to a third spot finish, trailing behind Lyon’s and winners Paris Saint-Germain, who won their first Division 1 Feminine title and broke Lyon’s 14-season dominance in the league.

The third place finish will see Bordeaux FC playing in the Champions League next season.

For her performance Shaw was also rewarded with a place in the Division’s Team of the Season. It is also noted that a number of top clubs across Europe are said to be scouting Shaw for her goal scoring prowess.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has since come out and lauded the striker on her efforts.

“Put your hands together to applaud Khadijah “Bunny” Shaw on her exceptional season. Bunny earned her spot in @D1Arkema team of the year, finished top goal scorer of the 20/21 season and qualified for @UWCL next season” the JFF wrote on their Twitter account.