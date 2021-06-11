Where to next? Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw announces she’s leaving Bordeaux FC

Where to next? Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw announces she’s leaving Bordeaux FCFriday, June 11, 2021
|
Reggae Girl, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw is leaving French club Bordeaux. Shaw made the announcement in a statement on her social media accounts.
The Jamaican football star who just recently was the top scorer in the French Women’s First Division, thanked the club, club staff, teammates and fans for their support during her years at Bordeaux.
“Thank you to my teammates and staff for making me feel at home ever since I arrived. I take with me two years of memories, lessons, and amazing moments.
Shaw did not reveal her next team, but it’s very likely she’ll be joining Manchester City. It was reported that the 24-year-old was close to signing a deal with the English club.
Shaw is Jamaica’s all-time leading goal scorer, for both men and women, with 42 goals in 30 starts. She was also recently listed as one of ESPN’s top 50 female players.
