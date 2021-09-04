Khadija Shaw to wear ‘Bunny’ on back of Manchester City shirt

Jamaican footballer, Khadija Shaw will sport her nickname “Bunny” on the back of her Manchester City shirt for the 2021/2022 season.

This is the first time that Shaw will bear the name affectionately given to her by her older brother because of her love for carrots.

“I’ve decided to have Bunny because it’s a big connection to who I am. It is a part of my childhood and my football journey all the way up to where I am now,” Shaw said.

Shaw made her debut for the Club in Tuesday’s 1-1 Champions League Round Two draw with Real Madrid. And she is in contention to make her first FA Women’s Super League appearance in Saturday’s opener at Everton.

The 24-year-old shared that she has learnt a lot during her first weeks at the club.

“My first weeks have been great so far. I’m getting to know the girls more and more every day, and learning about the style of play,” she said. “I want to try to help the team as much as I can and at the end of the day, trophies are what counts. That’s one of the biggest things.”

Shaw left Bordeaux FC in June of this year to sign a three-year contract with Manchester City. “It feels amazing to be a Manchester City player. I chose this club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and play for this amazing team,” she said at the time.