KIG debuts Next-Gen Jeep Wrangler JL

Kingston Industrial Garage (KIG) has debuted the Next Generation Jeep Wrangler JL from Chrysler.

The Jeep Wrangler JL is the 4th rendition of the vehicle available in 2-door (Wrangler) and 4-door (Wrangler Unlimited) models.

The launch occurred at the breezy Kingston waterfront on Aug 30.

“It comes with a 2-litre Turbo engine with high torque so crawling, climbing, and going over objects are easy for this vehicle once it is in 4×4 mode. The handling, the aerodynamic and the comfort of the ride are greatly improved,” KIG’s Jeep Brand Manager Matthew Mahadeo told BUZZ.

The vehicle, which retails for around $10 million, is available in gas and diesel renditions. All Wrangler models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuvreability, articulation and water fording.

Avid surfer Brandon Cowan is the first person in Jamaica to own a Jeep Wrangler JL. He said he is now able to access beaches he would normally have trouble entering with other vehicles.

“It is everything you want for summer and a day-to-day vehicle if you are a businessman, who want to go to a meeting or you just want to go to the beach,” Cowan said.

—Article Written by Anthony Henry