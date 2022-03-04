KIG Ford's first overseas dealer

JAMAICA and Jamaicans have had a very long history of world firsts. Many of those feats have been achieved in sports, while others are by outstanding Jamaicans in academia and governance in other jurisdictions.

Did you know, though, that Kingston Industrial Garage (KIG) is reported to be the first overseas dealer of Ford motor vehicles?

According to historians, the relationship between the Jamaican company, formed by six Henriques brothers, and the American motor giant started in 1907 when a KIG representative approached Ford Motor Company to set up a dealership on the island.

Ford agreed with the proposal on condition that KIG had to order at least 25 motor cars annually.

The cars sold like hot bread, and when KIG sent its third order in just the first year of operation Henry Ford, the American industrialist, business magnate, and founder of Ford Motor Company, was so impressed he sent his congratulations by cable and reportedly asked KIG, “Please advise if I should enlarge my factory to take care of your requirements.”