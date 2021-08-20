Kill Bill actor Sonny Chiba dies from COVID-19

Kill Bill actor Sonny Chiba dies from COVID-19Friday, August 20, 2021
|
Sonny Chiba, Japanese actor, and martial arts legend has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 82-years-old.
The celebrated Japanese actor was known in western culture for his role as the swordsmith in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.
According to agent, Timothy Beal, Chiba was a “humble, caring, and friendly man”, and described news of his death as “tragic”. Chiba enjoyed an on-screen career that spanned five decades, which also included the 1970s Street Fighter trilogy and 2006’s The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is responsible for the Oscars, hailed Chiba as “legend” who “blended toughness with depth”.
“In 50 years on screen, Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba grew from actor to fight choreographer to legend. A black belt in six martial arts, he blended toughness with depth in films like “The Street Fighter,” “Kill Bill Vol. 1″ and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”. He will be missed,” it tweeted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy