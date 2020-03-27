KILLED BY FAKE CURE: Hundreds dead in Iran from drinking methanol to cure coronavirus

KILLED BY FAKE CURE: Hundreds dead in Iran from drinking methanol to cure coronavirusFriday, March 27, 2020
Hundreds of Iranians have reportedly died and more than 1000 fallen ill after consuming methanol amid rumours that it can help cure the coronavirus.
Iran has struggled to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed almost 2,400 people across the country and infected another 32,332.
In a desperate search for a cure, families have been turning to fake remedies that have spread across social media, including alcohol, which is banned in the Islamic Republic, according to a report in The Independent.
According to Iranian media, almost 300 people have been killed by ingesting methanol. An Iranian doctor helping the health ministry told the Associated Press that the extent of the problem was even greater, and estimated the deathtoll at 480, with 2,850 people ill.
“Other countries have only one problem, which is the new coronavirus pandemic. But we are fighting on two fronts here,” said Dr Hossein Hassanian, the health ministry adviser.
